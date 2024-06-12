Maeda (abdomen) allowed one run on one hit across four innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Nationals. He walked four and struck out five.

Maeda was dialed in other than the four walks, which matched a season high, and he managed to lower his ERA a bit to 5.89. The righty threw only two pitches in his last outing Wednesday before departing with right abdominal discomfort, but he wasn't forced to miss any turns through the rotation. The Tigers were still understandably cautious with Maeda, as he tossed just 77 pitches Tuesday. The veteran should be able to go a bit longer in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Sunday against the Astros on the road.