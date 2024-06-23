Maeda (2-4) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Maeda tossed three scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the fourth. He then yielded two hits in the fifth before being pulled at 92 pitches, and an inherited runner scored on an RBI single by Andrew Vaughn. Maeda has not registered a quality start since May 1 and has only completed five or more innings in six of his 13 starts this season. The 36-year-old owns a 6.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB over 54 innings and lines up against the Angels next week.