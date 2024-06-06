Maeda left Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to right abdominal discomfort, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Maeda was grabbing his right side after throwing just two pitches during Wednesday's contest, and Detroit's trainers decided it was enough of an issue to warrant his removal. The Tigers still have not yet indicated how severe the 36-year-old's injury is, but they will continue to monitor his condition as he approaches his next start -- tentatively scheduled for next Wednesday against Washington.