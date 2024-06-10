Maeda (abdomen) is listed as the Tigers' probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Nationals at Comerica Park.

Maeda threw just two pitches before he exited his most recent start last Wednesday against the Rangers due to right abdominal discomfort, resulting in the Tigers going with an impromptu bullpen day featuring five relievers. Fortunately for the veteran right-hander and the Tigers, Maeda appears to have come out of the abbreviated start with little more than mild soreness, and he'll be ready to make his next turn through the rotation on five days' rest. After inking a two-year, $24 million deal this winter, Maeda has gotten off to a rough start to his tenure with the Tigers, logging a 6.25 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 40.1 innings while also spending time on the injured list due to a viral illness.