Maeda (illness) could rejoin the Tigers' rotation Saturday or Sunday versus the Blue Jays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Petzold notes that Maeda is lined up to pitch one of those days this weekend, but the Tigers have not yet divulged any official plans on that front. The right-hander has been on the shelf since mid-May with a viral illness but made a rehab start this past weekend and got through a bullpen session Wednesday with no concerns. Matt Manning is slated to make another start for Detroit on Friday but could be sent back down after that to make room for Maeda in the rotation.