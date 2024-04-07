Maeda (10-) too the loss Saturday as the Tigers were downed 4-0 by the A's, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander got tagged for a two-run homer by Brent Rooker in the first inning, and Detroit's offense never responded. Maeda still came close to producing a quality start, but he got the hook after 87 pitches (47 strikes). He sports a 5:5 K:BB through 9.0 innings to go along with a 9.00 ERA, and Maeda lines up to make his next start at home against the Twins next weekend.