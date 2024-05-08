Maeda allowed seven runs on five hits across only two innings of work but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians. He walked three and struck out one.

Maeda wasn't very good in this one, but he escaped his second loss of the season thanks to a ton of run support. The veteran righty is now sitting with a subpar 6.75 ERA across his first seven starts with the Tigers, though he had only allowed one run over 11 innings in his previous two appearances coming into Tuesday, so there were some signs he was turning things around before this dud. Home runs have been a problem, as the 36-year-old has now allowed nine of them in 30.2 innings. Maeda will look to keep the ball in the park and post a better line in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Monday against the Marlins.