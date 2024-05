Maeda (illness) allowed one run and struck out six over three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

He threw 53 pitches in the outing. Maeda will throw a bullpen session either Tuesday or Wednesday, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, and a decision as to whether he'll require another rehab start has not yet been made. It's possible he could rejoin the Tigers' rotation as soon as Friday versus the Blue Jays, but more should be known about his status in the coming days.