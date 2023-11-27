Maeda agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Maeda spent the last four years in Minnesota and will remain in the AL Central on a two-year deal with the Tigers. After posting a career-best 2.70 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 66.2 innings during his first year with the Twins in the COVID-shortened season, the right-hander regressed over the past two years. He recorded a career-worst 4.66 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 106.1 innings during the 2021 campaign before undergoing Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the 2022 campaign. He wasn't particularly dominant in his return to the mound last season, logging a 4.23 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 104.1 innings. However, the Tigers will hope that he can bounce back during his age-36 season in his second year removed from his procedure.