Maeda didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the White Sox, surrendering six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

The Tigers eventually rallied to win the game 7-6 in 10 innings, but Maeda was long gone by then. The veteran right-hander tossed 46 of 71 pitches for strikes and generated only 15 called or swinging strikes, getting tagged for at least one run in every frame he worked including a pair of two-run homers by Luis Robert. Maeda served up 33 long balls in 210.2 innings over the prior two years for the Twins, leading to a 4.44 ERA, so issues keeping the ball in the park are nothing new for him. He should fare better in his second start of the season, which lines up at home next weekend against the A's.