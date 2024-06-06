Maeda was removed from his start Wednesday against the Rangers due to an apparent injury, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After just his second pitch of the game, Maeda was grabbing at his right side. He threw a few warmup pitches in front of trainers, but the decision was eventually made to take the 36-year-old righty out of the game. The Tigers will take a closer look at him and should have more information on the nature of his injury within the near future.