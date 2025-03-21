Manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Maeda (illness) will begin the season working out of the bullpen, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Maeda has been dealing with an illness this week, but there's been no indication it will affect his availability for the start of the season. The right-hander had a 19:1 K:BB across 12.2 innings during spring training, but he served up four home runs and eight earned runs overall. Maeda should serve as a long reliever and potential spot starter when the Tigers deal with rotation injuries.