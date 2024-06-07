Maeda indicated he still felt some mild soreness in his abdomen while throwing long toss Friday, but he didn't think it would prevent him from making his next start, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Maeda was removed from his last outing after just two pitches due to right abdominal discomfort. The 36-year-old right-hander is still tracking toward a home start Wednesday against the Nationals, but if the Tigers have any lingering concerns, Matt Manning could be brought back up from Triple-A Toledo.