Maeda was seen throwing long toss Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Maeda was removed from his start Wednesday after just two pitches with right abdominal discomfort. McCosky also reports that Maeda reported mild soreness in hs abdomen during the session but the pain wasn't enough to prevent him from progressing toward his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
