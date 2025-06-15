Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Carpenter started the last the time the Tigers faced a southpaw starter Thursday against the Orioles, though lefty Keegan Akin merely worked the first inning before giving way to right-handed bulk reliever Keegan Akin. The Reds are sending out a more traditional lefty starter in Wade Miley to the hill Sunday, so the lefty-hitting Carpenter will give up his spot in the lineup to Wenceel Perez, who draws the start in right field. Carpenter is batting just .194/.189/.389 in 37 plate appearances versus lefties this season.