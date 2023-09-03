Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

The Tigers rolled all over Chicago, and Carpenter was right in the middle of the action. The outfielder has had a breakout season with a .289 batting average, .876 OPS and 20 home runs across 93 games. He's been even better over his last dozen appearances, batting .341 with a .931 OPS.