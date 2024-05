Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Carpenter continued his solid play this season, as he's now batting .269 with an .801 OPS. He's collected eight doubles so far but only three home runs across 36 games. After breaking out for 20 long balls last year, Carpenter could dial up the power soon, which would only further enhance his fantasy value.