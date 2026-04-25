Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.

Carpenter began this game on the bench, with Jahmai Jones getting the start to face Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott. The Tigers turned to Carpenter as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, and he ultimately launched his sixth home run of the season in the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder is once again providing good pop with an .821 OPS through 24 games, and he's currently on pace to surpass last year's career-high total of 26 home runs if he stays healthy.