Carpenter left in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Twins due to a right hamstring injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter logged an RBI triple in the fifth, but he appeared to tweak his hamstring out of the batter's box in the process, causing Wenceel Perez to enter the game as a pinch runner. The Tigers should have an update on Carpenter's injury status during or shortly after Sunday's game once he undergoes further tests. He went 2-for-3 with a solo home run prior to his exit.