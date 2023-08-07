Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Carpenter put together his first three-hit effort since June 18 and had his first long ball since July 15. The blast came in the seventh off Jason Adam and was a 423-foot shot to center field. Carpenter now has a hit in three straight and has totaled six hits over that span. Carpenter raised his slash line to .265/.327/.473 and has an OPS of .800 which would all lead the team if he had enough at-bats to qualify.