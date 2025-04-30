Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.

Carpenter opened the game with his seventh home run of the season, taking Houston starter Ryan Gusto deep in the top of the first inning. It was also the second long ball in as many nights for the outfielder, who remains a top offensive threat against right-handed pitching, posting an .855 OPS in those matchups this year.