The Tigers placed Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with lumbar spine inflammation.

Carpenter first felt some soreness in his back over the weekend and had hoped it would dissipate in subsequent days, but that hasn't happened. As a result, he'll miss at least the next week and a half of action, with manager A.J. Hinch noting that Carpenter is without a clear timetable for a return while he awaits further testing, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. Akil Baddoo was called up from Triple-A Toledo and could see some time in the outfield while he's with the big club, but the Tigers might be more apt to lean on Wenceel Perez in right field and Matt Vierling in center during Carpenter's absence.