Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Launches grand slam Saturday

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Astros.

The 28-year-old slugger came to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning and got hold of a hanging curveball from Kai-Wei Teng, depositing it in the right-field seats. It was Carpenter's 12th homer of the season and, remarkably, the first grand slam of the season for the Tigers. Carpenter's gone yard in back-to-back games, and over 22 contests in June he's batting .234 (15-for-64) with seven long balls and 18 RBI.