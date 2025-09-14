Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

The 28-year-old slugger tied the game at 2-2 when he took Janson Junk deep in the third inning. Carpenter went through a bit of a power drought in the second half of August, but over his last eight games he's left the yard three times, giving him 25 homers on the season -- the first time in his career he's reached that milestone. During that eight-game stretch, Carpenter's batting .296 (8-for-27) with nine RBI.