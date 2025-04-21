Carpenter (hamstring) is not in Monday's lineup versus the Padres but is not expected to need a stint on the 10-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's possible Carpenter's status changes if he doesn't recover as quickly as hoped from right hamstring soreness, but for now the Tigers are considering him day-to-day. Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry are in the corner outfield spots for the Tigers on Monday, while Colt Keith will be the designated hitter.