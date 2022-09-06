site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-kerry-carpenter-out-of-lineup-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Out of lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carpenter isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Carpenter will miss his second game in three days after going 0-for-3 Monday. Josh Lester will fill in as Detroit's designated hitter while he sits.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read