Carpenter (shoulder) is making his first start in the outfield Wednesday since starting his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter has been limited to designated hitter duty as he works his way back from a right shoulder strain, but he's been throwing and is now ready to try things out in the outfield. The 25-year-old has been on the shelf since late April but should be activated soon as long as he shows he can handle the outfield.