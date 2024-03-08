Watch Now:

Carpenter (hamstring) will play the outfield for the first time this spring in Saturday's game versus the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter returned to action in the designated hitter spot earlier this week after missing time with a strained hamstring and is now ready to play the field. The 26-year-old is likely to be the Tigers' primary DH this season but will also see time in the outfield.

