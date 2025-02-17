The Tigers could let Carpenter face more left-handed pitchers in 2025, which is something the 27-year-old said he is open to, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter saw just 31 plate appearances against lefties last season and is only 24-for-119 (.202) in his MLB career versus southpaws. He has crushed righties to the tune of an .897 OPS the last three years, but the Tigers may decide to expand his role. Carpenter himself pointed to the success he had against lefties in the minors back in 2022 when he posted a .905 OPS against pitchers from the same side. The 27-year-old is still likely to ride the bench often when southpaws start, though if he can prove capable of hitting them to some degree of success, his overall fantasy ceiling would increase because he'd have more chances to produce counting stats, though some of his rate stats might get worse.