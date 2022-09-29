Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left lumbar spine strain.
Carpenter, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com, injured his lower back during a pregame workout Thursday, and he will miss the rest of the season as a result. An MRI revealed no structural damage in Carpenter's back, so he should be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training. The 25-year-old is one of Detroit's top prospects and posted a .795 OPS in his rookie season, so he could occupy a starting spot for the Tigers in 2023.