Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Shelved by plantar fasciitis

The Tigers placed Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Monday with left foot plantar fasciitis.

He exited Sunday's game versus the Royals with what was initially referred to as an aggravation of a bruised right heel, but after being evaluated further Carpenter has been tagged with a plantar fasciitis diagnosis. It's an injury with the potential to lead to a lengthy absence, though it could be a pain tolerance issue for Carpenter. Matt Vierling, Hao-Yu Lee and Eduardo Valencia are candidates for more reps for the Tigers while Carpenter is out.