Carpenter has been on the shelf since May 29 with a lumbar spine stress fracture and didn't resume hitting and taking part in a running progression until the All-Star break, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return to Detroit. Though he'll be eligible for activation beginning later this week, Carpenter will first need to ramp up his baseball activities further, then head out on a multi-game minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the IL. The transaction freed up a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman/outfielder Bligh Madris, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Sunday's game in Toronto.