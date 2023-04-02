Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

With the Rays bringing a southpaw (Jeffrey Springs) to the hill for the second time in the series, the lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat after he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs in Saturday's 12-2 loss. Platoon mate Matt Vierling will spell Carpenter in right field in the series finale.