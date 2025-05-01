Carpenter is not in the Tigers' starting lineup Thursday against the Angels.

With the Angels sending southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the mound Thursday, the lefty bat of Carpenter will take a seat. Carpenter is coming off of a three game set in Houston where he went 3-for-13 with two home runs. As the 27-year-old takes a seat Thursday, Riley Greene will bat as the designated hitter with Justyn-Henry Malloy entering the outfield.