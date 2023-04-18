Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in a 4-3 win over the Guardians during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The Tigers won their third straight game in walkoff fashion in the matinee, and it was Carpenter's turn to play hero -- after fouling off three straight 3-2 pitches, he took James Karinchak over the fence in right field for a game-winning solo shot. It was Carpenter's third homer of the season, and after going 0-for-4 in the nightcap, he's batting .238 (10-for-42) on the season with five RBI and six runs in 11 games.