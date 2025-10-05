Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Carpenter was the one to break through against Seattle starter George Kirby with a two-run shot in the fifth inning, continuing his career mastery over Kirby (4-for-8 with four homers). The 28-year-old Carpenter has hit safely in all four postseason games so far.