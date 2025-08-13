Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox.

Carpenter struck out in his other two at-bats, but he managed to score the game's only run in the top of the sixth inning on a Wenceel Perez sac fly after starting the frame with a single. The 27-year-old has been hot lately, as he's now batting .294 this month with four home runs and 10 RBI in 12 games. Carpenter continues to do most of his damage against righties, posting an .865 OPS in those matchups, though he did record one of his two hits Wednesday against Chicago southpaw Martin Perez.