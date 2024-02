Hiura signed a contract with the Tigers on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old will be in camp as a non-roster invitee and earn $2 million if he makes the MLB roster, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Hiura last played in the majors in 2022 and hit 14 homers in 80 games with Milwaukee, but he also had a 41.7 percent strikeout rate and has struggled making consistent contact since making his debut in 2019.