Tigers' Kevin Comer: Signs with Detroit

Comer agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Paul Braverman of the Fresno Grizzlies reports.

Comer spent the 2017 season with the Astros, spending a majority of his time with Triple-A Fresno as a reliever. He posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 74:28 K:BB in 63.2 innings, and elected free agency following his solid campaign. The 25-year-old has never appeared in a major-league game, but could make his debut with the Tigers at some point in the 2018 season.