Through 11 games with Double-A Erie, McGonigle is slashing .275/.383/.475 with a home run, a stolen base and nine RBI.

McGonigle was promoted from High-A West Michigan to Double-A on July 6, and he hasn't skipped a beat. The top prospect delivered two doubles for the SeaWolves on Sunday while making the start at shortstop. The Tigers are on pace for another postseason trip in 2025, so they likely won't rush McGonigle up to the majors for some development time in September. However, the 20-year-old infielder has been a fast riser through the minors, and if he keeps performing well down the stretch, McGonigle could be poised to make his MLB debut early in 2026.