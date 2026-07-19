Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Doubles, scores twice in win

McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Angels.

Like he did throughout the first half of the season, McGonigle served as an effective offensive catalyst for the Tigers Saturday night in Los Angeles. The rookie infielder now has a .389 on-base percentage, which is good for ninth in the majors. McGonigle also has 60 walks versus only 59 strikeouts through 95 games, and his good eye at the plate along with his strong contact skills should make the 21-year-old a fairly reliable fantasy option the rest of the way.