Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Doubles, scores twice in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Angels.

Like he did throughout the first half of the season, McGonigle served as an effective offensive catalyst for the Tigers Saturday night in Los Angeles. The rookie infielder now has a .389 on-base percentage, which is good for ninth in the majors. McGonigle also has 60 walks versus only 59 strikeouts through 95 games, and his good eye at the plate along with his strong contact skills should make the 21-year-old a fairly reliable fantasy option the rest of the way.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!