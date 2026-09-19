McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI in Friday's 11-8 win over the White Sox.

McGonigle drove in a run on a single in the third inning before lacing a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. The 22-year-old has now tallied two hits in five of his past seven games, driving in seven runs and scoring five times in that span. He's slashing .277/.378/.428 with 17 homers, 69 RBI, 95 runs scored and 12 steals across 674 plate appearances and is the favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year as the season nears its end.