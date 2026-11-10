McGonigle was named the 2026 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year on Monday.

McGonigle earned 28 of the 30 available first-place votes on the way to Rookie of the Year honors. He put together a stellar first campaign as a big leaguer, slashing .278/.376/.430 with 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 97 runs in 156 appearances. McGonigle managed this impressive offensive onslaught while splitting time between third base (94 starts) and shortstop (96 starts), while also occasionally occupying the DH slot (five starts).