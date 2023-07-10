The Tigers have selected McGonigle with the 37th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 5-foot-10 ball of energy from Pennsylvania, McGonigle is one of the better contact hitters from the high school crop, although he lacks impact tools elsewhere in his game. He gets the most out of his average foot speed, getting good jumps on the base paths, and he will likely always steal more bases than his pure speed grades would portend. McGonigle can impact the ball more than his stature would suggest, but his swing isn't geared for loft, and he will always be hit-over-power. The lefty-hitting infielder may get sent out as a shortstop, but second base seems like his inevitable long-term home due to a fringe-average arm.