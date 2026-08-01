Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Hits 10th home run in rout

McGonigle went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Friday's 13-1 win over the Athletics.

McGonigle batted leadoff and helped pace Detroit's offensive outburst in Sacramento. The rookie infielder is now up to 10 home runs on the season, and he finished July slashing .293/.374/.446, which is in line with his overall numbers. McGonigle has quickly established himself as a strong fantasy contributor, and he's shown no signs of slowing down as the year has rolled along.