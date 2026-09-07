McGonigle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

McGonigle hit his 15th home run of the season and first since Aug. 23 to help lead the Tigers to a win. Since his last long ball, the 22-year-old infielder is batting just .157, a sign that he's maybe starting to hit a wall in what's been a very productive debut campaign overall. Even with the recent slump, McGonigle remains the favorite for AL Rookie of the Year honors, and his future as a fantasy asset appears to be bright.