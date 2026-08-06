Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Homers in rout Thursday

McGonigle went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 11-0 win over the Mariners.

McGonigle snapped a mini 0-for-12 slump with his second multi-hit performance in five games this month. The rookie is also starting to showcase his power a bit more recently, as he has three home runs across his last six contests, giving him 12 long balls now overall. McGonigle appears to be the heavy favorite for AL Rookie of the Year honors at this point, and the 21-year-old's long-term fantasy value continues to climb.