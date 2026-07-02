Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Homers in Wednesday's win

McGonigle went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-2, extra-innings win over the Yankees.

After batting .277 with three home runs in June, McGonigle started off July on a positive note with another long ball. The rookie's power is trending upward, as he went deep just three time across his first 58 games of the year but has needed only 26 contests to record his last four homers. McGonigle continues to produce for fantasy owners, and he's raising his ceiling as he leaves the yard more frequently.