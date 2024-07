McGonigle was promoted to High-A West Michigan on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

McGonigle produced a .323/.404/.456 slash line with three home runs, 34 RBI, 39 runs and 19 stolen bases over 226 at-bats in 59 games with Single-A Lakeland and he'll now take the next step in his professional career. Fellow 19-year-old Max Clark was also promoted Sunday and the two athletes will look to impress with West Michigan for the remainder of the year.