Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Not in Tigers' lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGonigle is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Minnesota.
It's the first day off of the season for McGonigle, who has gone 4-for-15 with two RBI and a 0:2 BB:K in the first three games of the series. The Tigers will roll with Colt Keith at third base and Javier Baez at shortstop as they try to avoid being swept.
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