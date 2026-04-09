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McGonigle is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Minnesota.

It's the first day off of the season for McGonigle, who has gone 4-for-15 with two RBI and a 0:2 BB:K in the first three games of the series. The Tigers will roll with Colt Keith at third base and Javier Baez at shortstop as they try to avoid being swept.

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